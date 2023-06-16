 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock
Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner, the Yellowstone star, claimed that his estranged wife Christine had been using his credit card without his consent to pay for the costs of their divorce.

According to a report of US Weekly, Costner alleged in the court, “Since April 2023, Christine has withdrawn from my bank account and charged on my credit card a total of 95,000$, payable to her attorneys and forensic accountant.”

Kevin was also found struggling to get estranged wife Christine to vacate the house, despite filing for divorce on May 1. As per the perpetual agreement Christine had to leave the house within 30-days following the divorce filing.

The couple got married in September 2004. They were blessed with three children during the time span of 18 years of their marriage. 

The family includes two boys and a daughter. Their eldest son Cayden is of 15 years followed by Hayes aged 14 the youngest is of 12 years named Grace.

The couple decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Both Kevin and Christine are seeking joint Physical and legal custody of their three kids.

According to People.com, a source said that Kevin never wanted divorce and if he could have the power to change the situation, he would surely do it.

After filing of divorce, Constner’s rep said, “Circumstances beyond the control of Mr. Costner have forced him to participate in the dissolution of marriage action.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'
Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’ video

Prince Harry’s hacking trial is ‘just the beginning of his revenge tour’
'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights video

'The Last of Us' haunted house arrives at Universal Studios halloween nights
Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works

Geena Davis confirms 'Beetlejuice' sequel in the works
‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment

‘Vincenzo’ actor Song Joong Ki angers fans after “insensitive” comment
Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’

Prince Harry is ‘now past the point of no return’
Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments

Late K-pop idol Moonbin’s agency to take action against malicious comments
Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams video

Blue Ivy's viral dance cameo boosts Beyoncé's 'My Power' streams

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action video

Greenpeace adopt Fleetwood Mac cover for call to action
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry video

King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry
‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS video

‘Doctor Who’ brings BAFTA winner Lenny Rush on board the TARDIS
'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

'Black Mirror' creator says he wouldn't notice if AI replaced Rishi Sunak

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown video

Elizabeth Debicki opens up about playing Princess Diana in The Crown
Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role video

Rosie O'Donnell opens up about turning down Hocus Pocus role
Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa’s new film ‘Argylle’ set to release in February 2024
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks
How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him

How King Charles' decision to remove Harry, Meghan's HRH titles backfired on him
Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700

Victoria Beckham’s skincare routine revealed and it costs £700