Friday Jun 16, 2023
Woman finds fascinating 34-year-old message in a bottle at beach

Friday Jun 16, 2023

The image shows a message in the bottle that was found at a beach by a Canadian woman on June 6, 2023. — Facebook/Trudy Shattler Mckinnon
While beachcombing 10 miles off Fox Point in Port Au Choix, a woman found a 34-years old message thrown by a fisherman from Newfoundland.

Trudy Shattler Mckinnon after coming across the message, shared the image of the bottle found on the beach and wrote on Facebook: "During the beachcombing today, I found a plastic bottle with a note inside."

"The note reads it was put in the water 10 miles off Fox Point in Port Au Choix. The weather was sunny with no wind. The note was dated May 29, 1989. This bottle has survived 34 years and 1 week. I would love to hear from the person who put this bottle in the water."

She went on to write: "I am a professional beachcomber. I've always wanted to find a bottle with a message inside."

"The ice formations are incredible. I see a large cat and the man in the iceberg [the man and the mountain]. A boat and a whale's tale. I also have a picture on the hill; can you find the partridge? I hope everyone enjoys these photos as much as I have enjoyed taking them," she wrote in a post.

According to the post, Gilbert Hamlyn from Port au Choix, Newfoundland, threw the bottle into the sea from his boat [Fox Point] on May 29, 1989.

She said she found it on the back side of Pogachou, approximately 12 miles from St. Augustine River, Quebec.

I have attached a picture of Hamlyn. Thanks, everyone. Now back to the beaches.

Shattler further added that unfortunately, Hamlyn passed away two years ago. His son reached out to her and confirmed it was his dad.

She said, "I would like to thank everyone for sharing this post and bringing these bottles home after 34 years at sea. I will send it to his son as soon as possible." 

