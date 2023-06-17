Strongest earthquake in France since 2019 hits western regions. Representational image. Geo News/File

A rare and powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit several parts of western France on Friday evening. The earthquake was described as "very strong" by the seismology bureau BCSF, and it resulted in damage to buildings.

According to the ecology transition minister, Christophe Bechu, it was one of the strongest quakes ever recorded on the mainland.

The last earthquakes of similar strength in France occurred in the early 2000s, making this event significant. The earthquake was recorded at 5.3 by the national network for seismic surveillance, RENASS, while the French Central Seismological Bureau (BCSF) reported it at 5.8.

In the Deux-Sevres department, one person sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site. The prefecture reported a series of material damages, including falling stones and cracks in walls, particularly in the southwest of the department. In the neighboring Charente-Maritime department, buildings also experienced cracks, and a power line went down, leaving 1,100 homes without electricity.

The effects of the earthquake were felt as far away as Rennes in the north and Bordeaux in the southwest. Witnesses described feeling the tremors, with some expressing fear for their safety. Law student Lea Franke, who resides in Tours, shared her experience of the apartment shaking while she was reading, leaving her frightened.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are rare in France, with the last one occurring in 2019 in the southeastern department of Drome. The epicenter of this recent earthquake was located near the communes of Surgeres and Mauze-sur-le-Mignon, between La Rochelle and Niort.

Authorities have not yet reported any significant damage to people or structures. However, emergency services have been mobilised, and the population has been urged to remain calm and only seek help for genuine emergencies.

The earthquake not only caught the attention of French citizens but also garnered international attention. Reports on social media indicate that people in London felt the earthquake, albeit mildly. Some residents in various French cities, including Rennes, Limoges, Bordeaux, Le Mans, Angers, Poitiers, and Brittany, also reported sensing the tremors.

This earthquake is the strongest recorded in France since 2019, emphasising its exceptional nature. Back in 2019, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake near Montelimar in the Drome region caused extensive damage.