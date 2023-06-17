 
world
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92. AFP/File
Daniel Ellsberg, renowned whistleblower and military analyst, who leaked the classified "Pentagon Papers" during the Vietnam War, has died at the age of 92. 

His family confirmed his passing and praised his legacy as a truth-teller and anti-war activist. Ellsberg's actions brought to light the deception and lies perpetuated by successive US administrations regarding the Vietnam War.

Challenging Govt Deception

Ellsberg's courageous act involved releasing thousands of classified documents to the media in 1971. These papers revealed the consistent dishonesty of US government officials regarding the Vietnam War, exposing the conflict as unwinnable. The leak profoundly impacted public perception and ultimately contributed to shortening the war.

Impact on the Vietnam War

The Pentagon Papers, comprising 7,000 classified pages, revealed that the US government had misled the public about the winnability of the Vietnam War. Contrary to official claims, the documents showed that the conflict was unlikely to be victorious. The revelations had a profound impact on shortening the war, as the public became aware of the government's deceit and grew increasingly critical of US military involvement.

Legal Battle and Impact

Facing charges under the Espionage Act, Ellsberg's case ended in a mistrial due to unlawful evidence gathering by the government. The New York Times initially published excerpts from the Pentagon Papers until a court injunction was obtained. Subsequently, The Washington Post took up the mantle, continuing to publish the papers and informing the public.

Legacy and Lasting Activism

Ellsberg's legacy extended beyond the Vietnam War. He remained an active anti-nuclear weapons campaigner and published a significant work titled "The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner." Throughout his life, he continued to criticise US interventions abroad, particularly in Afghanistan and Iraq, and warned about the dangers of nuclear war.

Personal Reflections and Final Months

In his last months, Ellsberg enjoyed indulging in food that he had previously restricted due to dietary restrictions. He found pleasure in hot chocolate, croissants, cake, bagels, and lox. Additionally, he spent time re-watching his favorite movies, including "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." Despite his illness, Ellsberg made the most of his remaining time.

Remembering Ellsberg's Impact

Daniel Ellsberg's whistleblowing actions had far-reaching consequences. By exposing the truth, he reshaped public opinion on the Vietnam War and sparked discussions about the role of government secrecy and executive power. His defiance of unjust authority serves as an inspiration for others to prioritise truth and challenge unjust actions.

Daniel Ellsberg's death marks the loss of a prominent figure who bravely exposed government deception during the Vietnam War. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice, as well as his activism against war and nuclear weapons, has left a lasting impact. 

Ellsberg's legacy will be remembered as a reminder of the power of individuals to speak out against injustice and hold those in power accountable.

