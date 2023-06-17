 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023: When will ACC announce schedule?

By
Sports Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

A representational image of the Asia Cup trophy. — AFP/File
The months-long Asia Cup 2023 deadlock ended when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)-proposed hybrid model on June 15.

Per the hybrid model, Pakistan will host four matches, whereas the remaining nine will be played in Sri Lanka — a neutral venue.

However, with the deadlock finally over, fans are eager to know the complete schedule of the event.

PCB management committee chairman Najam Sethi said the complete schedule would be announced within 10 days.

According to Sethi, Pakistan will play two matches at home. They are likely to return to the country for the super-four stage match.

Since India will play their matches in Sri Lanka, Pakistan's only group match in their country could be against Nepal. 

The other three matches in Pakistan will likely be played in the second group, which features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

In two phases, Asia Cup will be played from August 31 to September 17 in a 50-over format. 

Nepal will be playing its first-ever Asian event. This tournament will help the Asian teams prepare for the ICC World Cup in India.

Last year, BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup on political grounds.

To save the event's hosting rights, PCB offered two options in the hybrid model. In the first option, India was asked to play their matches at a neutral venue, whereas all other matches were to be played in Pakistan. 

In another option, four matches of the group stage in the first phase were proposed to be played in Pakistan. In the second phase, matches of the Indian team followed by the next stage matches — including the final — were to be played at a neutral venue.

