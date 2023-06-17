 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shehryar Afridi distances himself from Sanaullah’s 2019 arrest, shifts responsibility on ANF

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (Right) and PTI leader Shehryar Afirdi. — PTI/APP/File
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (Right) and PTI leader Shehryar Afirdi. — PTI/APP/File 
  • ANF detained Sanaullah based on intelligence reports in 2019: Afridi.
  • PTI leader denies subjecting Sanaullah to political victimisation.
  • Afridi handed over to police on two-day physical remand in riots case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi has distanced himself from the arrest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah during his tenure as the narcotics control minister in 2019.

Responding to a question outside the district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday, the former minister said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) headed by a major general detained Sanaullah during the previous PTI-led government on drugs charges.

“ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah based on intelligence reports. ANF had all evidence against Rana Sanaullah,” he added.

He denied subjecting Sanaullah to political victimisation during the last PTI government.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 01, 2019, by the ANF Lahore team near Ravi Toll Plaza on the motorway.

The ANF claimed to have recovered 15kg of heroin from his vehicle, while it arrested five others, including Sanaullah's driver and security guards.

Sanaullah remained incarcerated for six months until the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail on December 24, 2019.

Subsequently, the incumbent interior minister was acquitted by a special court in Lahore in a drugs smuggling case filed in December last year.

Speaking about the defections in the PTI following May 9 vandalism, Afridi said he wouldn't say anything about those who are leaving the party.

“Only God knows under what circumstances people are leaving party,” he added.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Islamabad handed over the PTI leader to police on two-day physical remand.

He was arrested following PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 over his alleged involvement in the riots that saw attacks on defence and public installations in many parts of the country.

The investigation officer had sought five-day physical remand of Afridi for photogrammetry and voice matching test.

Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan announced the reserved verdict and approved two-day physical remand.

More From Pakistan:

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official

50 AJK youth 'missing' in Greece boat tragedy: official
Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to stand with PTI amid exodus
Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches

Cyclone Biparjoy dumps tonnes of trash on Pakistan beaches
12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO

12 Pakistanis identified among survivors of Greek boat tragedy, confirms FO
Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens
Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum
Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’
Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time
Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief

Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief
Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates

Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates