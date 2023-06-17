 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan “f*****g grifters” after podcast axing

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023


Last year, he reportedly claimed he was embarrassed to be in the same company as Harry
Last year, he reportedly claimed he was embarrassed to be in the same company as Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “f*****g grifters” claims a top Spotify executive, Bill Simmons after their podcast Archetypes ended before a second season. Their $20 million deal came to an end after only producing 13 episodes, three years after signing.

Their audio production company named Archewell Audio along with Spotify released a joint statement announcing the news that they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, Bill Simmons then took to his own podcast to call out the couple. “The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them. I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories.”

Simmons is a sports writer who founded a sports and pop culture website named The Ringer and then went on to sell it to Spotify for $200 million in 2020. He then joined Spotify himself and has criticised the couple several times.

Last year, he reportedly claimed he was embarrassed to be in the same company as Harry.

“Shoot this guy to the sun. I'm so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s*** and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a s***? Who cares about your life? You weren't even the favorite son. You live in f****** Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them.”

Meghan can be found discussing her podcast in the video below:


More From Entertainment:

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot

Sorn from K-pop group CLC apologizes for controversial photoshoot
Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’

Prince Harry’s ‘holy wars’ will not end ‘anytime soon’: ‘Even if he isn’t king’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not attend King Charles birthday parade?
King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video

King Charles is ‘laughing discreetly’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza

'Scott Pilgrim' actor Michael Cera reveals why he almost married Aubrey Plaza
Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Neil Patrick Harris turns 50: Husband David Burtka posts special message

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Biden leaves Americans scratching their heads as he says 'God save the Queen'

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols

Karina from K-pop group Aespa clears up this misconception about idols
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny step out for shopping in high spirits
‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn reveals why film was 'personal' for him

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’ video

Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry like a ‘stray puppy she doesn’t plan to keep’
David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4K remaster in the works

David Fincher confirms ‘Seven’ 4K remaster in the works

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'

Adrien Brody shares inspiration for character in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs

Jennifer Lopez kicks off summer with stunning new bangs
Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”

Prince Harry’s High Court case “expected to cost taxpayers over £1 million”
Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton stuns in green at Trooping the Color
Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin

Young musician overjoyed after receiving centuries old violin
Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed

Meghan Markle gets spotted for first time since her podcast was axed
King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade video

King Charles makes history as he rides on horseback in first birthday parade
Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel video

Cardi B undergoes full-body laser hair removal in new Insta reel
Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’ video

Prince Harry has ‘lost the knack of what he can and can’t say’