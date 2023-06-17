 
health
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

If chocolate is your guilty pleasure, then the darker the better

This picture shows pieces of dark chocolate. — Unsplash/File
Chocolate is a common guilty pleasure among several individuals, which also makes it a frequently craved food. We may have the impression that eating chocolate is good for the soul, but what if the thought was supported by science?

Consuming chocolate, especially dark one, can elevate your mood and make you feel happier. Additionally, it is bursting with beneficial nutrients like minerals and antioxidants that can enhance your general health.

Dark chocolate contains a lot of fibre, so it helps you beat the lethargy. It can help you get better rest because it contains magnesium. The flavanols in dark chocolate may offer UV (ultraviolet) ray protection for your skin as you leave your house for a day in the sun

Along with enhancing blood flow and lowering blood pressure, those flavonols may also help prevent some cancers.

The following information can help you make sense of how your guilty pleasure can be so beneficial for you. 

The positives 

According to a recent study, those who ate dark chocolate (85% cacao) for three weeks reported fewer side effects than the control group, proving that chocolate's calming properties are not a myth.

However, the 70% cacao group did not experience the same result, indicating that the amount of cacao may be important. Therefore, dark chocolate may be more effective at improving your mood than milk chocolate.

In addition, dark chocolate contains significant amounts of minerals like phosphorous, magnesium, and iron.

In a prior interview with USA TODAY, Dr Travis Nemkov, an assistant research professor of biochemistry and molecular genetics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, spoke about the vital function of iron in the body.

"Iron is critical for the body to produce haemoglobin, which is the protein in red blood cells that uses iron to transport oxygen throughout the body," he said.

What doctor's say

Dr Nemkov said: "Rich sources of iron include fortified cereals, red meat, poultry, fish, oysters, kidney or red beans, lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, tofu, spinach, dark leafy greens, potatoes, cashews, and, most importantly, dark chocolate (45–69% cacao)."

Flavanols, another type of antioxidant found in dark chocolate, may aid in lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Any risks?

Moderation is key here, as it is with most things.

The high caloric content of chocolate may eventually cause weight gain. Milk and dark chocolate both have the potential to be high in sugar, though dark chocolate is preferable in this regard.

However, there will probably be more advantages to dark chocolate consumption than disadvantages.

