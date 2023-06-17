Kate Mara opens up about motherhood: ‘It’s the best’

Kate Mara has recently opened up about her life as a mother of two children.



“It's the best,” said Mara in a new interview with E! News.

Talking about the Black Mirror’s sixth season, the actress stated, “I was very pregnant while we were filming this episode with my little boy.”

“So, it's cool to watch 'cause in every scene I think to myself, 'Oh, there's at least two of us in this scene’,” disclosed the star.

The outlet reported that Mara appeared in this season after four-year acting break due to motherhood. She did not provide any spoiler in a joint interview with her co-star Josh Hartnett.

She continued, “It's a story of two guys in a tin can who are not connecting and by the end of it are forced to.”

Mara went on to explain, “I actually wasn't surprised how dark and twisted certain elements are. I was actually I think more surprised at how intimate and calm and steady a lot of the script was, especially in my character Lana's world.’

“So yeah, I was sort of pleasantly surprised at the experience of let's just focus on, for Lana anyway, her relationship with her family and her desire to connect more with her husband,” she added.

Meanwhile, Black Mirror season six is available to stream on Netflix.