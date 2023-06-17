Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian IVF journey that 'put her in menopause'

Kourtney Kardashian, who has delighted fans with the news of her pregnancy, went through a number of phases in her journey to get pregnant.



The reality TV star is expecting her first child with drummer Travis Barker and has been vocal about her attempts to procreate with the musician.

Kourtney started off her journey with IVF but later admitted that process literally 'put her into menopause'- key reason she had to quit.

Speaking to her mother, Kris Jenner about it on The Kardashians, Kourtney said: "The medication that they have been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause."



Kourtney then went onto try other techniques to get pregnant, including an Ayurvedi Panchakarma.

"Our last egg retrieval was not successful, so our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic," Kourtney said on The Kardashian's last year



"It’s like 3,000 years old, which will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs."

"I did this cleanse 10 years ago, I kept telling Travis about this and it’s the one thing we haven’t tried that he’s heard me talk about."

While the couple is now ready to welcome their first child, the duo is also happilly expanding their 'blended family.