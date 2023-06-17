'Here Lies Love': Unconventional Broadway show explores Imelda Marcos' life through music

CREDIT: BILLY BUSTAMANTE, MATTHEW MURPHY AND EVAN ZIMMERMAN (2023)

The Broadway is all set for a show based on concept album of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim inspired by the life of the first lady of Philippines Imelda Marcos under the abusive regime of Marcos.

The Broadway will get a disco dose and historical immersion with the arrival of “Here Lies Love.”

The debut show in 2013 at Public Theater starred Ruthie Ann Miles as Imelda, Conrad Ricamora and Jose Liana.

The show ran successfully in Seattle and London and now finally making its way to Broadway.

The immersion of “Here Lies Love” transforms the theater from its proscenium setting to a disco club.

The show is first ever of its kind with entirely Filipino cast and is striving to narrate the Marcos life in a more engaging manner by using music.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Conrad Ricamora shared excitement about the show’s return to Broadway.

Ricamora said that his previous appearances allowed him to deeply understand and refine the portrayal of his character.

Here Lies Love with its unconventional format is set to make a lasting impact on Broadway.