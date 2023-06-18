 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Robert De Niro shares his eldest children have not met his new-born

Robert De Niro, who became a father once again at the age of 79 and is hoping for everyone to meet his baby.

While attending A Bronx Tale screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, the actor, 79, told People Magazine that his six oldest children haven’t yet met his 2-month-old daughter Gia Virginia, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

“Not yet, but they will,” he said of his kids.

De Niro shares Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with first wife, Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with model and actress Toukie Smith and son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower.

Of his plans for Father’s Day, the actor shared that he is “just gonna spend it with the kids and all that.”

The Irishmen actor welcomed his new-born on Thursday, April 6th, 2023. He officially introduced her to the world on an episode of CBS Mornings in May, also sharing her full name, Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Moreover, in a sit down interview with ET Canada, the actor discussed parenting while also talking abut his recent film, About My Father.

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

