Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart

Prince William set to launch a new project

Prince of Wales Prince William has revealed that he was set to launch a new five-year project to tackle the issue of homelessness.



The Prince said he wants to help end homelessness across the country and is planning to launch “a really big project” later this month.

In his first interview as Prince of Wales with Sunday Times, Prince William also vowed to follow in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana to take his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a homeless shelter.

Diana took Prince William and Prince Harry to a homeless shelter when he was 11 years old in 1993.

The future king said, "I think when I can balance it with their schooling, they will definitely be exposed to it. On the school run, we talk about what we see.

"When we were in London, driving backwards and forwards, we regularly used to see people sitting outside supermarkets and we'd talk about it.”

He further said, “I'd say to the children, 'Why are they there? What's going on?' I think it's in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding."