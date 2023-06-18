 
'Squid Game' season 2: Netflix unveils new cast at Tudum

Squid Game Season 2 latest updates were revealed by Netflix during the Tudum global fan event held in São Paulo, Brasil.

The streaming platform revealed the first names of the cast joining Lee Jung-jae for Season 2 of the popular series, Squid Game.

Squid Game season 2 is all set for the release. Netflix has revealed the latest updates on the highly anticipated second season of the hit series Squid Game during the Tudum global fan event in São Paulo, Brasil.

The first set of names joining Lee Jung-jae for the upcoming season were dropped, creating a buzz among fans. Jung-jae, who portrayed the character Gi-hun in the first season, will reprise his role in the second season.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the original director and executive producer of the series, will also return to helm the sophomore season, which is scheduled to begin production later this year.

In addition to Jung-jae, several other familiar faces will be making a comeback. Lee Byung-hun will be reprising his role as Front Man, while Wi Ha-jun will revisit the character of police detective Jun-ho. Gong Yoo is set to make a return as well, much to the delight of fans.

Joining the cast of Squid Game Season 2 as new players are Yim Si-wan (known for "Unlocked"), Kang Ha-Neul (from "Midnight Runners"), Park Sung-hoon (recognized for "The Glory"), and Yang Dong-geun (from "Yaksha: Ruthless Operations"). Their involvement in the series has generated further excitement and speculation about the direction of the storyline.

To give fans a taste of what's to come, Netflix shared a video preview showcasing the new cast members during the Tudum event.

