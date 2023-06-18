 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Netflix gives a peek into 'Bridgerton' Season 3 at Tudum

First glimpse of Bridgerton season 3 was unveiled during Netflix's Tudum fan event on Saturday, featuring the blossoming romance between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

In one captivating image, Colin's mischievous smirk is directed at a radiant Penelope, while another snapshot captures the couple exchanging adoring glances.

Production for season 3 commenced in July, with the introduction of three new characters to the mix: Harry Dankworth (James Phoon), Lord Debling (Sam Phillips), and Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis).

According to Netflix, what Phoon's character “lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks." Phillips portrays a congenial lord with intriguing, unconventional interests, captivating the attention of young ladies seeking love. Francis's Marcus exudes a charismatic presence that illuminates any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain respected women within society while also ruffling the feathers of others.

Sophie Canale, the costume designer for Bridgerton, revealed to PEOPLE in May 2022 that one of Penelope's outfits in season 2 hinted at her forthcoming story arc. 

"I've known for a very long time," Canale shared, referring to season 3's alignment with the fourth book in the Bridgerton series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. "I forgot actually that no one else knew until last night. That's useful as a tool to know where your characters are going as well."

In April 2021, Netflix renewed Bridgerton for both a third and fourth season. However, the streaming service has yet to announce the release dates for either installment.

