 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting outside a place where a mass shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, US. — Reuters/File
Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting outside a place where a mass shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, US. — Reuters/File

At least two people were killed and three others injured after an armed man opened fire at a group of fans attending Beyond Wonderland music festival near the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State on Saturday night, according to police.

Kyle Foreman, a public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office told journalists that the suspect shot at one point “randomly into the crowd, at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater where the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival was taking place.”

He added that officers responded to a call of Beyond Wonderland shooting at 8:23pm local time "to the reports of shots fired into the crowd."

“The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened,” he stated while adding that “after law enforcement moved into the area he continued to randomly shoot into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.”

“Two people were killed and three were injured including the suspect,” said Foreman.

“We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on,” he said.

The official did not tell any details about the victims nor identify their names. He also said he is not aware of what type of weapons were used.

The concert in the small city of George, around 149 miles east of Seattle, was going ahead as planned, he noted during the conference.

Organisers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.

More From World:

Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical

Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical
Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today
Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit

Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit
Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely

Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely
Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17

Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip
Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West

Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West
Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms

Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms
World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations

World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations
Will Donald Trump's legal challenges let him land in White House for 3rd term?

Will Donald Trump's legal challenges let him land in White House for 3rd term?
Uganda school attack death toll jumps to 41

Uganda school attack death toll jumps to 41
Ohio father Chad Doerman plans, kills three young sons in cold blood

Ohio father Chad Doerman plans, kills three young sons in cold blood
British-Pakistani diplomat awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list

British-Pakistani diplomat awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list
Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92

Pentagon Papers leaker Daniel Ellsberg dies at 92
Strongest earthquake in France since 2019 hits western regions

Strongest earthquake in France since 2019 hits western regions
Nusrat Choudhury becomes first Muslim female federal judge in US history

Nusrat Choudhury becomes first Muslim female federal judge in US history
Devastating tornado wreaks havoc in Perryton, Texas

Devastating tornado wreaks havoc in Perryton, Texas
Macron welcomes MBS, urges strong stance against Russia

Macron welcomes MBS, urges strong stance against Russia
Apple employee quits over alleged Islamophobia, mental harassment

Apple employee quits over alleged Islamophobia, mental harassment
Orange alert: Beijing in virtual lockdown as temperatures melt records

Orange alert: Beijing in virtual lockdown as temperatures melt records
Pope Francis back in papal business after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis back in papal business after intestinal surgery