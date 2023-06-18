2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater

Police deploy at the scene of a mass shooting outside a place where a mass shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, US. — Reuters/File

At least two people were killed and three others injured after an armed man opened fire at a group of fans attending Beyond Wonderland music festival near the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State on Saturday night, according to police.

Kyle Foreman, a public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office told journalists that the suspect shot at one point “randomly into the crowd, at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater where the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival was taking place.”

He added that officers responded to a call of Beyond Wonderland shooting at 8:23pm local time "to the reports of shots fired into the crowd."

“The shooter then walked away from where the incident happened,” he stated while adding that “after law enforcement moved into the area he continued to randomly shoot into the crowd and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.”

“Two people were killed and three were injured including the suspect,” said Foreman.

“We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on,” he said.

The official did not tell any details about the victims nor identify their names. He also said he is not aware of what type of weapons were used.

The concert in the small city of George, around 149 miles east of Seattle, was going ahead as planned, he noted during the conference.

Organisers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.