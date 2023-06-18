 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has reacted to Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news, saying she was very ‘excited for them.’

The US model, 48 told a fan on social media, “Very excited for them, hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world.”

However, reacting to surprise pregnancy announcement at a Blink 182 concert, Shanna added: “I've known for weeks. This is not new news to me.”

Travis Barker and Shanna married for four years from 2004 until 2008 and they share two children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

Earlier, Kourtney surprised husband Travis Barker with pregnancy news at Blink-182 concert on Friday night.

The reality TV star held a large poster in the crowd that reads: "Travis I’m Pregnant."

