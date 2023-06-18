 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Web Desk

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Image: AP/Getty Images
Oscar-winning director, Oliver Stone shared his thoughts about Russian president Vladimir Putin calling him a very refined individual who speaks reasonably and quietly.

The director known for his work in movies like Wall Street, JFK and Platoon shared these thoughts amidst the release of his latest documentary Nuclear Now.

In an interview with The independent, the filmmaker admired the Russian president’s refined manner despite severely criticising Putin for his actions in the ongoing Ukraine war.

The writer shed light on U.S. film industry’s biases against Putin saying that they portray him like a Russian bear, however, he’s quite reasonable.

Director talking about his documentary stated, “It was the first time that Putin spoke in his own voice in an English-speaking series.”

He admitted that his admiration for Putin made it difficult to secure funding for his new film about nuclear energy.

Oliver cited Netflix like content as roadblock in getting support for documentaries like his.

He lamented that, “They don’t take geopolitically important subject matter" and expressed that killers are what’s popular.

He briefly talked about the difficulty to secure financing for his film saying people didn’t even listen to us because of the bad reputation of nuclear.

“Due to scientific evidence now, things are starting to tip,” added the filmmaker. 

