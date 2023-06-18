 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Saudi Arabia to observe Eid ul Adha on June 28 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

A representational image. — AFP
A representational image. — AFP

The crescent moon for Zil Hajj was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and the first day of the month will fall on June 19 (Monday).

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday (June 27) while the first day of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday (June 28) in the kingdom.

The UAE will also make an announcement about the crescent sighting today. Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eid ul Fitr and Eid ul Adha on the same days.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan the Met Office said that the birth of moon is expected on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19.

Consequently, the first Zil-Hajj is likely to be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eidul Adha on June 29 (Thursday).

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the Crescent of Zulhajj will be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi on Monday (tomorrow).

In this regard, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside the meeting.

Moreover, the meetings of zonal/ district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at their respective Headquarters at the same date and time.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

