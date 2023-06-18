Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video

One of the most special moments of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding reception was the "first dance", which was an absolutely unforgettable for the Duchess.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reception held on May 19, 2018, where the two hit the dance floor for the first time as married couple.

Meghan and Harry’s post-wedding celebration was attended 200 of their closest friends and family members after the couple exchanged vows at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

In their bombshell Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan", which was released on December 10, 2022, the Sussexes couple reminisced on the first time they hit the dance floor as newlyweds.



"I just really wanted the music to be fun—even our first dance," Meghan says in the clip.



Swinging around the dance floor was definitely a highlight for the newlyweds as Meghan claims she can never remember the name of the song the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose for this memorable moment.

The former Suits star said: "I always get it wrong."

Meghan can be seen singing the lyrics to "Land of 1,000 Dances" by Wilson Pickett while the track plays in the background.

Meghan admitted: "That was our first dance. It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great."

It was a star-studded affair with celebrities, such as George Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, James Corden, Serena Williams, and Priyanka Chopra, in attendance.

The party, hosted by King Charles III, was filled with fun moments, including Corden and Elton John performing live, Williams playing beer pong, Clooney serving drinks, and the newlyweds sharing a funny and touching speech.

"It was a huge dance party,” a source told to People at the time. “Everyone was letting loose and had a blast. Just a fun night and not stuffy at all.”