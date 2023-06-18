 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star of Discovery Channel died in a plane crash. His plan crashed shortly after taking off on Friday morning.

Alaska state troopers reported that Jim was seen steering a small plane ahead of the weekend. Unfortunately, the plane failed to climb up and came crashing down soon after taking off.

Tweto’s daughter confirmed the tragic news of his death through an Instagram post. The post read, “I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I am writing this but the news is out so I figured you hear it from me.”

While expressing her desire to see her father again she wrote, “I would take any other type of pain if he could just land today.”

She lamented, “My dad and a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family passed away this afternoon in his 180. He died doing what he truly loved and is now with Uncle Ron up there soaring.”

She shared several pictures with her father as well as screenshots of her last conversation with her father.

According to Daily Star, her daughter’s GoFundMe page has raised $35,628 to help her with expenses. She set up the page after the tragic accident.

The official received the news of the crash via SOS activation at 11.48 am. 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!
New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction
Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’

Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’
Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’
Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories

Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’
K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’

K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’
K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Father’s Day: Michelle Obama reflects on life lessons she learned from her dad video

Father’s Day: Michelle Obama reflects on life lessons she learned from her dad
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'