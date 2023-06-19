 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film

'Adipurush' is successfully running in theatres

Adipurush director Om Raut revealed that Prabhas was his only choice for the role of Raghav in the film.

Om stated: “He was my only choice; he has been my only choice. If you watch Adipurush, it's made for the new generation. It's made for our youth.”

According to the filmmaker, “Prabhas fit perfectly for this role because his heart is very clean and also your eyes are a reflection of your heart, and you can see the sincerity, honesty, and genuineness in Prabhas's eyes.”

“He is a big star but so humble. So, when I thought of doing this, I could only think of him."

 The Tanhaji director revealed: “To be honest, it was not easy to convince him because I had a conversation with him on the phone during the pandemic, when we were all stuck.”

“The conversation went like this, 'He asked me what is it that you want me to play? So, I said, are you serious? I mean, I want you to play Prabhu Shri Ram. I want you to play the character of Raghav. He said, are you sure? I said, yes.”

“Then he was like how will this happen? It was impossible to narrate the film on a Zoom call to such a big star.”

 “So fortunately, I got one pilot who was ready to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad and bring me back the same day. I went to Hyderabad, and once I narrated the film to him, he immediately said yes”, Om told India Today.

Adipurush is successfully running in theatres. The film features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in vital roles.

