Monday Jun 19, 2023
Prince William’s daughter carries ‘strong resemblance’ to Diana: Royal fans

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Royal fans were keen to spot some striking resemblances that three children of Prince Willaim and Kate Middleton share with their elders.

The portraits were shared to mark Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18th, 2023. Prince William was all smiles as he posed with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The images were was taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington.

William had a big grin on his face, wearing blue jeans and a pale blue shirt, as wrapped his arm around George and Charlotte. George, in blue jeans and a checkered shirt, looked up at his father adoringly, just like his sister, who donned a floral blue dress and a cardigan on top. Meanwhile, Louis hugged his father from behind, clinging on with his arms around his dad’s neck, wearing a knitted dark blue sweater.

In the comments, one commentator wrote, “George is a Spencer, Charlotte is a Windsor and Lou-bug is a Middleton! All super cute”

Another added, “Charlotte is the spitting image of William. Happy Fathers Day! Nice picture!”

One pointed that “George looks like Louis Spencer” while another stated that “Louis is grandpa Middleton.”

However, some royal watchers found that the young princess bears a striking resemblance to her late grandmother, Lady Diana Spencer.

“Charlotte is her late grandma’s blueprint, she must make prince William’s heart skip a beat every time he looks at her,” penned one user.

One more chimed in, “I look at Princess Charlotte and I truly do see the strong resemblance to her late paternal grandmother, Granny Diana.”

While others send their best wishes to the family, admiring the lovely photos.

Judi James, a professional body language told Express.co.uk that Prince William seemingly found a way to honour his late mother, comparing an old portrait taken by Jayne Fincher.

Prince William’s daughter carries ‘strong resemblance’ to Diana: Royal fans

It featured Princess Diana at Highgrove House in the 1980s featuring her two sons in their younger years.

