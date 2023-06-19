 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Abhay Deol shares his 'favourite moment' from Karan Deol's wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Sunny Deols son Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18

Abhay Deol, amid Karan Deol’s wedding, shared his most favourite moment from the occasion.

Abhay shared a happy picture on his Instagram that featured him and the groom’s father, Sunny Deol. The two brothers, in the photo, can be seen doing the traditional Bhangra with full energy while celebrating the occasion.

The Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor looked dapper in an ivory kurta pajama, which he wore along with a matching embroidered coat.

On the other hand, the Gadar actor can be seen in a beige kurta pajama along a light green jacket.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol is also visible in the picture dancing along with his brothers wearing a sky blue. The trio wore red turbans while grooving over the beats of a dhol.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor mentioned that dancing with his brothers was his favorite moment from the entire wedding.

He wrote: “One of my favorite moments captured by @tinadehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers @iamsunnydeol and (a hint of) @iambobbydeol with my sister @ritu.fineart in the background.”

“Almost like a still from a movie! #wedding #family #brother #sister #dancing #grateful.”

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol married the great-granddaughter of director, Bimal Roy, reports India Today.

More From Showbiz:

'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar

'Namastey London' director unveils why he stopped working with Akshay Kumar
Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'

Dr Fazeela Abbasi breaks silence over Naimal Khawar's 'plastic surgery'
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser comes out tomorrow
Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot calls Alia Bhatt 'perfect choice' for 'Heart of Stone'
Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his next rom-com with Kriti Sanon
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan cheer up Suhana Khan for 'The Archies'
'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film

'Adipurush' director reveals Prabhas was his 'only choice' for the film
Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'

Manoj Bajpayee talks about unfair payment to actors: 'They will pay big stars'
Arun Govil expresses disappointment over slang use in 'Adipurush' dialogues

Arun Govil expresses disappointment over slang use in 'Adipurush' dialogues
Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'

Sonam Kapoor dedicates IG post to dad Anil Kapoor on 'Father's Day'
Shahid Kapoor opens up how he shields his kids from fame

Shahid Kapoor opens up how he shields his kids from fame
Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'

Rakul Preet on relationship with Jackky Bhagnani: 'I wouldn’t want to hide'
Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Kajal Aggarwal shuts down rumours of her 'quitting' film industry

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant

Pooja Bhatt joins Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as contestant
Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH

Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' teaser takes back viewers to '60s era': WATCH
Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer

Alia Bhatt to play antagonist opposite Gal Gadot in 'Heart of Stone': Watch trailer
Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'

Ameesha Patel gets conditional bail in INR 3 crore 'cheque bounce case'
Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'
Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery

Naimal Khawar gets flak over alleged plastic surgery
Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger

Netizens awestruck by Hania Aamir's Turkish doppelganger