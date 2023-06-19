 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Cardi B goes all out to celebrate '#1 Dad' Offset on Father's Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Cardi B goes all out to celebrate #1 Dad Offset on Fathers Day

Cardi B celebrates Offset as the best dad on Father's Day.

This Father's Day, the couple celebrated in style. After a night of clubbing together on Saturday, the 30-year-old Bronx native surprised her rapper husband, who is 31, with a heartfelt gesture at home. Cardi B documented the surprise on her Instagram Story, capturing Offset's reaction.

While they were out, Cardi B transformed their home into a haven of love with large family portraits, stunning balloon columns, and a vibrant neon sign proudly displaying the message "#1 DAD OFFSET." The rapper was visibly thrilled and even sang, "I'm the #1 dad" in a later post.

"Happy f------ Father's Day," exclaimed the "Bodak Yellow" rapper as she recorded Offset's entrance into the beautifully decorated room. "Isn't it beautiful?"

Offset, embracing his wife, replied, "My baby goes hard for me every time." Cardi B continued filming, capturing his genuine surprise.

"Listen, because you're truly an amazing dad," Cardi B expressed sincerely. "And it's not just me saying it. Your kids really, really love you so much."

"I love my babies too, man," responded Offset, known for the hit song "Ric Flair Drip." "I just do what I'm supposed to do."

The couple shares two children together: their son Wave, who is 21 months old, and their daughter Kulture Kiari, who will be turning 5 next month. Offset also has three children from previous relationships: a son named Jordan with ex Justine Watson, a son named Kody, 8, with ex Oriel Jamie, and a daughter named Kalea, 8, with ex Shya L'Amour.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’
Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'

Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'
Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad

Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad
'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'

'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks
Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth
Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’

Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’
Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy video

Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy
Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire' video

Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire'
Prince Harry has ‘already said so much’: ‘Nothing is left’ video

Prince Harry has ‘already said so much’: ‘Nothing is left’
Bruce Willis receives Father’s Day tributes from wife Emma and ex Demi Moore video

Bruce Willis receives Father’s Day tributes from wife Emma and ex Demi Moore
Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shows off quirky sense of style in bunny jumper video

Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shows off quirky sense of style in bunny jumper
Riley Keough shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough

Riley Keough shares sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Danny Keough
'The Mother of all Lies' wins best picture at Sydney Film Festival video

'The Mother of all Lies' wins best picture at Sydney Film Festival
Gerard Pique to marry new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after Shakira split video

Gerard Pique to marry new ladylove Clara Chia Marti a year after Shakira split

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should realize ‘the bottom line decides it all' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should realize ‘the bottom line decides it all'
Emily Ratajkowski gives a glimpse at her midriff in tight vest as she steps out for walk

Emily Ratajkowski gives a glimpse at her midriff in tight vest as she steps out for walk
Beyoncé marks Juneteenth in custom attire crafted by Black designers video

Beyoncé marks Juneteenth in custom attire crafted by Black designers
‘Huge clue’ in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal collapse laid bare video

‘Huge clue’ in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal collapse laid bare