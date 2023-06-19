 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘unleashed too much too soon’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for ‘unleashing to much too soon’ in regards to the timing of their business.

TalkTV’s Kevin O’Sullivan spoke of this in his chat with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

In response, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield admitted, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “unleashed too much too soon.”

She also went on to tell TalkTV, “I think if there would have been a drip method that people wouldn’t feel overwhelmed by”.

Later on into the chat she also pointed out how some “would say that they’re toxic,” because “there’s a real bitterness towards them in the States at least, and I think it needed to be more of a drip method in releasing this content.”

These bits of advice were shared by Ms Schofield because she felt the couple needed to “make each element pop because people were desperate for more.”

The host echoed similar sentiments and admitted that the Sussexes seem to have “opened the flood gates and just cuffed the lot immediately.”

