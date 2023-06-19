Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia

A forensic expert walks near the Brazilian embassy in Tunis, after a man stabbed a policeman near the embassy, local media reported, Tunisia June 19, 2023. (Reuters)

An attacker on Monday fatally stabbed a security guard outside Brazil's embassy in Tunis before being shot and arrested.

The guard was questioning the attacker about the reason for his presence in the embassy's perimeter when he was wounded. The attacker was later apprehended by security forces according to AFP.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry has stated that this was a criminal act unrelated to terrorism, and that the attacker was mentally troubled. The authorities have not identified the man, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Tunisia has suffered from a series of deadly jihadist attacks since its 2011 revolt, which toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

In recent years, Tunisian authorities have made significant progress in the fight against violent extremist groups. However, a deadly mass shooting hit the Tunisian resort island of Djerba last month, in which a police officer killed three other officers and two Jewish worshippers, most of them outside a synagogue, before being shot dead himself by police.

The situation underscores the importance of maintaining security measures and remaining vigilant, even in countries that have made progress in the fight against terrorism