 
menu menu menu
world
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Guard fatally stabbed outside Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

A forensic expert walks near the Brazilian embassy in Tunis, after a man stabbed a policeman near the embassy, local media reported, Tunisia June 19, 2023. (Reuters)
A forensic expert walks near the Brazilian embassy in Tunis, after a man stabbed a policeman near the embassy, local media reported, Tunisia June 19, 2023. (Reuters)

An attacker on Monday fatally stabbed a security guard outside Brazil's embassy in Tunis before being shot and arrested.

The guard was questioning the attacker about the reason for his presence in the embassy's perimeter when he was wounded. The attacker was later apprehended by security forces according to AFP.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry has stated that this was a criminal act unrelated to terrorism, and that the attacker was mentally troubled. The authorities have not identified the man, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Tunisia has suffered from a series of deadly jihadist attacks since its 2011 revolt, which toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and sparked the Arab Spring uprisings across the region.

In recent years, Tunisian authorities have made significant progress in the fight against violent extremist groups. However, a deadly mass shooting hit the Tunisian resort island of Djerba last month, in which a police officer killed three other officers and two Jewish worshippers, most of them outside a synagogue, before being shot dead himself by police.

The situation underscores the importance of maintaining security measures and remaining vigilant, even in countries that have made progress in the fight against terrorism

More From World:

3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid

3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid
Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit

Antony Blinken meets China’s Xi in landmark visit
US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans

US concerned over Israel's settlement expansion plans
Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck

Marine tracking data challenges Greece govt’s statement on shipwreck
All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit

All eyes on Blinken's possible meeting with Xi Jinping in rare China visit
When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?

When is Eid ul Adha in US, Canada, UK, and Gulf nations?
Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead

Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead
Blinken, Qin hold 'candid, constructive’ talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold 'candid, constructive’ talks in Beijing
Saudi Arabia to observe Eid ul Adha on June 28 as Zil Hajj moon sighted

Saudi Arabia to observe Eid ul Adha on June 28 as Zil Hajj moon sighted
Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical

Shooting outside Lincoln Park Zoo leaves 5 injured, 4 critical
2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater

2 dead in shooting at Beyond Wonderland music festival near Gorge Amphitheater
Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today

Eid ul Adha 2023: Saudi Supreme Court calls for Zil Hajj moon sighting today
Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit

Bill Gates, Xi Jinping hash out global health issues ahead of Blinken visit
Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely

Blinken in Beijing on fence-mending mission but breakthrough unlikely
Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17

Ceasefire agreed as air strikes pummel Sudanese capital, killing 17
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip

Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss bilateral ties during landmark trip
Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West

Russia's Putin confirms sent nukes to Belarus as warning to West
Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms

Tornadoes tear apart Texas towns as millions remain exposed to super storms
World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations

World powers to weigh 'climate financing' for worst-hit poor nations
Will Donald Trump's legal challenges let him land in White House for 3rd term?

Will Donald Trump's legal challenges let him land in White House for 3rd term?
Uganda school attack death toll jumps to 41

Uganda school attack death toll jumps to 41