Wedding bells: 'Dil Ka Rishta' app goes international

— Dil Ka Rishta

In this fast-moving world, finding the right match for yourself can be hard with not-so-reliable dating apps. However, the Pakistani matrimonial app "Dil Ka Rishta" has helped in bringing countless hearts together.

The matrimonial app which was initially available to Pakistani users has now expanded its reach to an international level.

The "Dil Ka Rishta" app, which has brought a new era of matchmaking with just a click of a button in Pakistan, has already been downloaded in 78 countries within a week after its launch.



Allowing Pakistanis to find their life partners from all around the world with ease and convenience, the app gained significant popularity in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and India.



The matrimonial app has managed to achieve remarkable milestones soon after it launched in Pakistan a few months ago. It contains around 1,295,000 rishta profiles with as many as 245,000 successful matches made through it.

"Dil Ka Rishta" has gained the immense trust and confidence of people all over the world. Not only that, it also stands out for its inclusive approach, catering to diverse professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, and more.

The app prioritises compatibility, laying the groundwork for successful marriages. It is user-friendly and extremely easy to use and is dedicated to fostering harmonious connections, representing prosperous married lives.

With its unparalleled user trust and credibility, the app has expanded globally, providing an opportunity for love and companionship across the world.