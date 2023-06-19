Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

King Charles III led his first procession since ascending the throne alongside senior members of the Royal Family at the annual Garter Day ceremony on Monday.



Turning to their official social media handles, the royal family shared pictures from the annual event, captioning: "The annual Garter Day procession, where The King and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats, is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Royal calendar."

In the photo, the 74-year-old monarch is all smiles and accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.



The event, which is taking place today (June 19), is the newly crowned King's first as Britain’s monarch. Senior members of the royal family are attending the annual Garter Day ceremony, which celebrates the oldest Order of Chivalry in the country.



Prince Andrew has been reportedly banned from taking part in the procession once again. Last year, it was reported that Charles and the Prince of Wales had lobbied the Queen to prevent Andrew’s appearance due to concerns it would incite public backlash.

The Duke of York, who has been a Garter Knight since 2006, was only permitted to attend the private elements of the day in 2022, with a palace insider saying it was a "family decision".