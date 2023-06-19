 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

King Charles III led his first procession since ascending the throne alongside senior members of the Royal Family at the annual Garter Day ceremony on Monday.

Turning to their official social media handles, the royal family shared pictures from the annual event, captioning: "The annual Garter Day procession, where The King and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats, is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Royal calendar."

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

In the photo, the 74-year-old monarch is all smiles and accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.

Royal family shares delightful moments from Garter Day ceremony

The event, which is taking place today (June 19), is the newly crowned King's first as Britain’s monarch. Senior members of the royal family are attending the annual Garter Day ceremony, which celebrates the oldest Order of Chivalry in the country.

Prince Andrew has been reportedly banned from taking part in the procession once again. Last year, it was reported that Charles and the Prince of Wales had lobbied the Queen to prevent Andrew’s appearance due to concerns it would incite public backlash.

The Duke of York, who has been a Garter Knight since 2006, was only permitted to attend the private elements of the day in 2022, with a palace insider saying it was a "family decision".

More From Entertainment:

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates

Prince William unveils grand plan for his royal estates
Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

Prince William's tactics suggest he wants King Charles to abdicate

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands

US tabloid claiming to expose Meghan's secret past hits newsstands
Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested! video

Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha’s face gets arrested!
Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry

Prince William opens up on feud with younger brother Harry
Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look

Aaron Taylor-Johnson steps out with wife Sam as he debuts new look
BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year

BTS members V, Jungkook, others set to enlist in military by end of year
Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event

Kate Middleton publicly expresses her feelings for husband Prince William at big event
Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

Kate Middleton excluded from royal ceremony

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans video

What made The Weeknd say yes to ‘The Idol’? Co-creator spills beans
Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation' video

Britney Spears mother fixing 'mess' created in family, wants 'reconciliation'
Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal video

Prince Harry tipped to join Meghan Markle’s bombshell Dior deal
Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert video

Meghan Markle 'silly podcast' will be forgotten if Dior deal cracks: Expert
Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale

Michael Jackson's Neverland statues up for sale
Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast video

Henry Cavill gets chocked up as he bids farewell to ‘The Witcher’ cast
Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day video

Jennifer Lopez dubbed 'cringe' for Ben Affleck 'shower picture' on Father's Day
'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses

'Daliland' filmmaker Mary Harron loves working on troubled geniuses
Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony

Prince William, Kate Middleton steal show as they join King Charles for historic ceremony
Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘became much more royal than she’d like to admit’
Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure

Meghan Markle sent Prince Harry between 'rock and a hard place' with pressure
Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day

Paris Jackson shares rare photo with late father Michael Jackson on Father's Day