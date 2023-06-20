Naseeruddin Shah on marrying Ratna Pathak: 'Parents were against it because..'

Naseeruddin Shah admits falling in love with Ratna Pathak in the first sight

Naseeruddin Shah, recently in an interview, spoke about his marriage with Ratna Pathak; the actor revealed that her parents were not really in the favour of this marriage.

Shah, during the conversation, shared that he fell in love with Pathak in the first sight.

"I just took to her the moment I saw her. I had already done my first film while I was still in the film institute.”

“We were introduced because she was acting in a play which Satyadev Dubey was directing. I just felt I’d like to know this person”, he told Humans of Bombay.

He further revealed that the Jaane tu... Ya Jaane Na actress’ parents were against their marriage as the Dedh Ishqiya actor had been married before and was a drug addict.

“Her parents were against it because I was married before, and I was a drug addict. I was an ill-tempered man and all that sort of thing.”

“But, she didn’t pay heed to any of that. In between, she went to drama school for three years. But we were practically living together. So when she moved in with me, it was like the most normal thing in the world.”

When asked how their marriage has been a rock solid one for such a long time, Shah, 72, added: “I believe a great marriage is one where neither one’s role is defined. It’s the same with friendship.”

“One should have no expectations from the person you consider your friend. So whatever he does is fine with you. So we have had this kind of relationship where I have not been the master of the house, and she has not been the housekeeper”, reported India Today.