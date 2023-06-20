 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Taylor Swift catches up with pal Gigi Hadid during break from Eras Tour

Taylor Swift was spotted hanging out with her best friend and model Gigi Hadid as she took a break from her ambitious 61-stop Eras Tour.

After wrapping her show on Friday and Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Anti-Hero hitmaker was seen leaving celebrity hot spot, Nobu, arm-in-arm with her bestie, Hadid, on Sunday night, June 18th, 2023, via People Magazine.

Swift, 33, was dressed in chic attire consisting of a strapless black jumpsuit with matching black cut-out heels. The Karma singer ha her blonde locks tied up in an elegant updo and paired the ensemble with a cream-coloured knitted purse.

Meanwhile, Hadid, 28, was seen rocking a white crop top and a black maxi skirt. She paired her ensemble with a pair of black loafers along with white socks, which had a something imprinted on it. She also carried a black handbag while wearing a chic bun and a chunky chain necklace.

The outing came after a while as the last time the duo stepped out for a girl’s night in the city together was in April with close friends Blake Lively and Alana, Danielle and Este Haim in tow, immediately following the announcement of her break up with Joe Alwyn.

However, the Next in Fashion co-host has been spotted in several of Swift’s Eras Tour show, including the Nashville concerts, when Swift was allegedly dating The 1975’s Matty Healy. Hadid was seen supporting the Grammy-winning musician alongside Healy and stylist Ashley Avignone.

Swift was seen in good spirits as she recovered from her rumoured whirlwind romance with Healy. Her social media highlights from her Pittsburgh show also indicated that the musician seems to be doing well.

“Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice. Thank you so much for everything this weekend. You were a mesmerizing crowd, like beyond,” Swift gushed in the caption.

“We’re coming for you next weekend Minneapolis!” she said of her next stop.

