Gabrielle Union-Wade reflects on turning 50: ‘making things bigger’

Gabrielle Union-Wade has recently reflected on personal transformation after turning 50 in October last year.



Speaking to Variety at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Gabrielle said, “Whatever I thought that my dreams were, I was making them small.”

“Turning 50 is about making things bigger by expanding the idea of what the possibilities could even be,” stated the actress.

The outlet reported that Gabrielle debuted two projects at ABFF including the Netflix rom-com The Perfect Find and the BET+ docuseries My Journey to 50.

Elaborating on docuseries, the producer mentioned, “My Journey to 50 is about finding one’s self, an expedition I embarked on in an effort to more truly and freely live the next 50 to 60 years of my life.”

“If you find self, you find freedom. And what better way to find self and the source of all of our selves than Africa — the birthplace of all civilisation, the birthplace of everything that’s good has happened in the world,” remarked the veteran actress.

The reason to debut her docuseries at ABFF was because “we centre Blackness”.

“We don’t run from it. We don’t explain it. We don’t apologise for it,” she noted.

As far as Netflix new movie is concerned, Gabrielle disclosed that the movie is the adaptation of Tia Williams’ book.

She added, “The character in the movie showcases a new possibility for her and the movie-makers to expand Hollywood’s attitudes about what sells, and the crowds at ABFF and Tribeca (where it won the audience award for narrative features) affirmed their instincts.”

“The people are speaking, and it’s time we listen,” she concluded.