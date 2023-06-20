 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
WATCH: Passengers say their prayers as plane's door bursts open mid-flight

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Plane accidents — usually caused by human error or technical faults —anywhere in the world send shockwaves throughout the commercial aviation industry in particular and among frequent air travellers in general, as it is nearly impossible for anyone to survive a crash. 

One such terrifying incident occurred leaving the passengers in shock as the door of the jet opened up in a mid-flight, compelling the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The video was shared on social media by a user in which a plane’s door can be seen wide open after 30 minutes of the take-off for Salvador City from Sao Luis.

The jet was carrying the Brazilian band of Tierry — singer-songwriter — after their performance where thousands of people attended their event.

However, it was reported that Tierry himself was not onboard as he was off through another plane.

The terrifying video which went viral on social media showed Tierry’s bandmates sitting remarkably calm during the whole time.

The door in the video can be clearly seen wide open.

As the bizarre event struck, the pilot took a turn and made an emergency landing back at Hugo da Cunha Machado airport in Sao Luis.

As they landed, medics came in to check if the people aboard were injured and it was found that no one was hurt in the inadvertent open-air flight.

Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the door to burst open post-takeoff as not all the mid-flight door openings occurred due to technical issues.

