India's Modi to tap Tesla investment in key rendezvous with Elon Musk

Tech billionaire and CEO Elon Musk (left) and Indian PM Narendra Modi. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US is expected to be a milestone event in India's relations with the US. The Prime Minister's interactions with thought leaders from various fields, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, are expected to explore possible collaborations and deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister's meeting with Elon Musk comes at a time when Tesla is scouting for a location for its India factory. Musk has expressed his interest in the Indian market and is likely to finalise a location for the factory by the end of this year. The Prime Minister's meeting with Musk is expected to discuss the opportunities and challenges of investing in India's automobile sector.

The Prime Minister's interactions with Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academics, and experts from the health sector are expected to provide valuable insights into the developments in the US and explore possible collaborations in various fields. The list of thought-leaders that the Prime Minister will be meeting includes Indian-American singer Falu Shah, economist Paul Romer, statistician Nicholas Nassim Taleb, and investor Ray Dalio, among others.

The Prime Minister's visit to the US is also expected to strengthen India's strategic partnership with the US. The Prime Minister's address to a joint session of the US Congress, meetings with business leaders and Indian expats, and visit to the United Nations General Assembly are expected to deepen the engagement between the two countries.

Overall, the Prime Minister's visit to the US is expected to be a landmark event in India's relations with the US and provide valuable opportunities to explore possible collaborations in various fields.