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In meeting with Iranian FM, Putin pledges support for Iran

Araghchi says relations between Russia and Iran would continue to strengthen, thanks Putin for support

By
Reuters
|

Published April 27, 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2026.— Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 27, 2026.— Reuters
  • Putin says he received message from Iran’s Supreme Leader.
  • Moscow “will do everything” to achieve regional peace: Putin.
  • Russia building two new nuclear units in Iran’s Bushehr.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St. Petersburg on Monday and told him he hoped the Iranian people would weather what he described as a "difficult period" and that peace would soon prevail.

Russia has offered to mediate to try to help restore calm to the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which Moscow has condemned. It has also repeatedly offered to store Iran's enriched uranium as a way of defusing tensions, an offer the United States has not taken up.

“For our part, we will do everything that serves your interests and the interests of all the peoples of the region to ensure that peace is achieved as quickly as possible,” Putin told Araghchi, according to Russian state media.

"Last week I received a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader. I would like to ask you to convey my most sincere thanks for this and to confirm that Russia, like Iran, intends to continue our strategic relationship," Putin added.

Iran last year sealed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Moscow, Russia is building two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the site of Iran's only nuclear power plant, and Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones for ⁠use against Ukraine.

Araghchi said relations between Russia and Iran would continue to strengthen and thanked Putin for Moscow's support, the state RIA news agency reported.

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