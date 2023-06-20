 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
By
AFP
|
Web Desk

Another Palestinian succumbs to gunshot wounds; death toll rises to six

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Tyres burn beneath Israeli security forces armoured vehicles during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on June 19, 2023. — AFP
A Palestinian embraced martyrdom Tuesday as he was shot by Israeli forces in a raid Monday taking the toll to six, according to the Palestinian health ministry, adding that "another man was killed elsewhere in the occupied West Bank".

Amjad Aref Jaas "died from critical wounds to the abdomen sustained from live occupation [Israeli] fire" in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the ministry said.

The 48-year-old's death raises to six the number of Palestinians killed in Monday's hours-long raid by Israeli troops, which wounded more than 90 Palestinians health officials maintained.

Eight Israeli security personnel were wounded in Jenin, the military said.

After the firefight ended, the Palestinian health ministry announced that Israeli troops killed a 20-year-old near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Zakaria Mohammed al-Zaoul was "martyred by live occupation [Israeli] bullets to the head, in the town of Husan", the ministry said late Monday.

The Israeli military said troops were "on routine activity" in the city, south of Jerusalem, when "a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails" at them.

"The soldiers responded with live fire. A hit was identified," it added.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the military used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades during the clashes with young Palestinians.

The deaths are the latest in a surge of violence linked to the Israeli brutality on innocent Palestinians, which has martyred at least 166 Palestinians.

The tally compiled from official sources includes civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its armed forces routinely carry out patrols and raids in Palestinian towns and cities.

