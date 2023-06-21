 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy announcement was not aimed a Travis Barker, says expert.

A body language guru reveals how the reality TV star staged her publicized declaration to catch the attention of audiences.

Inbaal Honigman tells Mirror.co.uk: "Kourtney and Travis's pregnancy reveal may not have been brand new information for them, but they appear to love the way that they chose to share it with their fans," she exclusively told us.

"As Kourtney bounces with the sign in her hands, she pauses frequently and looks to the side. She's checking with the people who are filming her - so the sign isn't there just for her husband, it is also an announcement for her fans.

"When Travis sees the sign, he looks genuinely surprised, his jaw drops and he walks very slowly towards his wife. But his surprise can't be at the news of a pregnancy, it may be the 'Travis I'm Pregnant' sign that he didn't know about," Inbaal added.

The expert adds: "It is very unlikely that Travis can't tell that his naturally teeny-tiny wife is suddenly sporting a bump. It is similarly unlikely that the mother of three is less than 12 weeks along, so she'd have known for at least 8 weeks - nonetheless, Travis is surprised at something.

"After kissing her, interestingly, Travis turns his head away from Kourtney before he turns his body away. He's looking around quickly to see how the news went down. The surprise was for the fans, not for Travis," she said.

