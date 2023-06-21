 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert Downey Jr. felt 'evil in the air' during 1990s jail time: 'Spell on me'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Robert Downey Jr. is opening up about his time in jail back in the 1990s.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert, the actor described the days like a 'spell' on him.

He began: "I'm gonna try to give you the flashcards: I'm in court, I'm being over-sentenced by an angry judge, and at some point he said something in Latin. I thought he was casting a spell on me."

"Two weeks later, I'm in a place called Delano, which is a receiving center where they decide where you're going to go. Arguably the most dangerous place I've ever been in my life because nobody is designated. If they're a level 1, 2, 3 or 4 criminal, [everyone's there]," he said. "You could just feel the evil in the air."

The actor continued: "It was kind of like just being in a really bad neighborhood, and there was no opportunity there; there was only threats," continued Downey Jr. "So, yes, everyone is going to take your wallet, so watch it."

Downey Jr then shared a hilarious anecdote: "I remember walking out at one point when I hopped out of my cell to go to the shower — by the way, this would be the best soundbite — and I didn't know it but I was a little spun out and I had my underwear on backwards. ... I remember eliciting some strong chuckles and jeers from my fellow inmates."

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis

Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news got fake 'surprise reaction' from Travis
Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt

Simon Pegg remembers Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' stunt
Marvel fans divided on new anti-hero 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

Marvel fans divided on new anti-hero 'Kraven the Hunter' trailer

'Oppenheimer' shocked viewers, Christopher Nolan reveals

'Oppenheimer' shocked viewers, Christopher Nolan reveals
Netflix documentary crew faces 'hungry' sharks attack

Netflix documentary crew faces 'hungry' sharks attack

Queen Camilla warned King 'don't walk away' amid Trooping the Colour

Queen Camilla warned King 'don't walk away' amid Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan prove they are 'hardly working royals'
Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday

Prince Harry to surprise Prince William on his 41st birthday
Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided ‘stability’ to ex-Robert Downey Jr. amid addiction

Sarah Jessica Parker says she provided ‘stability’ to ex-Robert Downey Jr. amid addiction
Meghan Markle shared intimate details of personal life in Netflix docuseries video

Meghan Markle shared intimate details of personal life in Netflix docuseries
Kate Middleton could surprise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with her podcast

Kate Middleton could surprise Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with her podcast
Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

Prince William and Kate Middleton's video becomes topic of conversation

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle video

‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya plays tennis pro caught in a love triangle
Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?

Meghan Markle copies the dress of South Korean model who secured Dior deal?
Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was 'right'

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye West was 'right'
Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’ video

Harrison Ford cracks up as 'Indiana Jones' fans say ‘you mean the world to us’
Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?

Andrew Tate: What does DNG mean?
Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret

Latto reveals why she keeps her boyfriend’s identity secret
Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case

Jonathan Majors attends court with girlfriend Meagan Good amid assault case
Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85

Paxton Whitehead, Jennifer Aniston’s boss in Friends, dies at 85
Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces video

Mission: Impossible 7 wins over critics with ‘exhilarating’ action pieces