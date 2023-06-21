 
Ex-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar arrested

Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar has been arrested from Islamabad, said police sources on Wednesday. 

Police said the former minister was arrested for involvement in the May 9 incidents. 

A large number of workers and supporters of PTI staged almost countrywide demonstrations on May 9 — when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops on the directions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with an alleged Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

The demonstrators destroyed public and private properties, attacked military installations — the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) — and ransacked relics of martyrs.

Following the incidents, the civil and military leadership resolved to give exemplary punishment under the Army Act to all those involved in hooliganism, arson, ransacking of public and private properties, attacking sensitive military installations and desecration of martyrs’ monuments on May 9.

