 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 21, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold absolutely no market value unless they are actively bashing the British Royal Family.

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on these issues while speaking on the The Stephen A. Smith Show.

There, he accused the couple of being ‘irrelevant’ up until the point they ‘insult’ the Royal Family.

He started everything off by saying, “If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say.”

“… I’m not trying to dog [Meghan Markle] like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that," he clarified before adding, "She did damn good on [the show ‘Suits’]… I love ‘Suits.’ Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again… I love that show.”

“But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”

For those unversed, these admissions have come in response to the comments made by Spotify’s international sports commentator Bill Simmons.

At the time he called the couple “The f****** grifters,” and even went on to add “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute

Royal Family marks Prince William’s 41st birthday with a sweet tribute
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘absolutely no discernable skill set’
Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal video

Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal
Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews video

Nicola Peltz feels ‘embarrassed’ for discussing Victoria Beckham feud in interviews
Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries

Robert Downey Jr talks how his son’s cameo made it in his new docuseries
Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal video

Josie Gibson showers praises on Holly Willoughby following This Morning scandal
Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn video

Tom Cruise reveals how ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ motorbike stunt took unexpected turn
Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud video

Britney Spears reveals she met sister Jamie Lynn Spears amid years-long feud
Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move video

Jennifer Garner reacts to Kate Middleton's latest move
Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian video

Scott Disick ‘resigned’ hopes of reconciliation with ex Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Kim Kardashian forgets to mention Kanye West in belated Father’s Day tribute

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team video

Prince William looks delighted as he meets England's Women Football team
Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’

Nicola Coughlan breaks silence on ‘romantic’ season 3 of ‘Bridgeton’
First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled

First look of Priscilla Presley’s upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola unveiled
Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour video

Taylor Swift sends internet into frenzy with new international dates for Eras tour

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career

Jonathan Majors gears for trial as shadows loom over career
Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash

Samuel L. Jackson throws weight behind Brie Larson after online backlash
Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life

Travis Barker ex Shanna Moakler ‘too busy’ to care about his, Kourtney Kardashian life
Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet

Kanye West's old HBO pilot finds its way to internet
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers hash out divorce deal after 3 years split
Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report

Disney to shock Netflix as Ryan Murphy deal nears: report