‘Nobody cares’ for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unless the Firm’s in the line of fire

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold absolutely no market value unless they are actively bashing the British Royal Family.



Stephen A. Smith weighed in on these issues while speaking on the The Stephen A. Smith Show.



There, he accused the couple of being ‘irrelevant’ up until the point they ‘insult’ the Royal Family.



He started everything off by saying, “If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say.”

“… I’m not trying to dog [Meghan Markle] like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that," he clarified before adding, "She did damn good on [the show ‘Suits’]… I love ‘Suits.’ Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again… I love that show.”

“But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”

For those unversed, these admissions have come in response to the comments made by Spotify’s international sports commentator Bill Simmons.

At the time he called the couple “The f****** grifters,” and even went on to add “I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”