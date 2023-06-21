 
Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Phillip Schofield looks ‘unhappy’ as he appears after devastating This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield looked unhappy and serious in his recent public appearance since his devastating This Morning scandal.

The shamed star, who was axed from ITV's hit daytime programme then sensationally quit the broadcaster altogether after admitting he lied to the Mail on Sunday about his affair with a colleague, was seen in Cornwall to celebrate his beloved mother's birthday.

Dressed in a casual blue T-shirt and white linen shorts, clutching car keys, his mobile phone, and a vape, Schofield, 61, still appeared sad but appeared to have had a slight tan and haircut.

While he still looked serious and hardly happy, it was a far cry from his pale appearance when news of his affair broke, crashing his career into the ground.

Phillip told last month how he had been too afraid to leave his home in case the public spat on him.


