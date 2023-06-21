 
Travis Scott, SZA spark romance rumours: 'They just make sense'

Travis Scott is reportedly dating SZA almost six months after breaking up with ex Kylie Jenner, his fans are convinced.

The rapper and the singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, are reportedly working on new music together, however, their fans believe they are also dating.

Travis and SZA sparked romance rumours after they enthralled audience with surprise performance together at her Manchester, UK, concert this month.

“Everyone freaking out about Kylie and Timothee,” a TikTok user captioned a video referring to The Kardashian star’s rumoured romance with actor Timothée Chalamet.

The reel changes from Kylie and Timothee to video of Travis and the Kill Bill singer performing together at her recent concert.

Text over the video then reads, “Travis and SZA yesterday…Making their dating rumors official on stage.”

Several fans rooted for the duo as one wrote in the comments, “Travis and SZA just make sense,” while another added, “Been shipping travis & sza since love galore came out [for real].”

“I been saiddddd Travis and sza was dating since her first song with him they was giving off mad things in the song LOVE,” another comment read.

Travis and Kylie, who share two kids, Stormi and Aire, parted ways earlier this after reconciling in 2020, however, their fans were sure they would get back together.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

