Wednesday Jun 21, 2023
Dan Stevens joins 'Solar Opposites' as replacement for Justin Roiland

Dan Stevens, known for his roles in Downton Abbey, Legion, and Gaslit, has been selected as the new lead voice actor in Hulu's animated comedy series, Solar Opposites

This decision comes after Justin Roiland, the original voice of the character, was removed from the show in January due to domestic violence charges.

Stevens will now lend his voice to the character Korvo, an ill-tempered alien who constantly dons ceremonial robes and openly expresses his disdain for Earth. Korvo's ultimate goal is to repair their spaceship and flee to a different planet.

This opportunity strengthens Stevens' collaboration with 20th Television Animation, the producers of Solar Opposites, as he already has a role in their adult animated series, Central Park, which is available on Apple's streaming platform.

Fans can anticipate the release of all 11 episodes of the fourth season of Solar Opposites on August 14, exclusively on Hulu.

