‘Downton Abbey’ star Amy Nuttall has strict rules for unfaithful husband

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

Downton Abbey star Amy Nuttall has a set of rules for her unfaithful husband after they reunited. The 41-year-old actress took him back after he reportedly had an affair with his colleague Leila Farzad.

Amy decided that they would follow the 777 rule, which includes daily date nights, full permission to access each other’s phones and no communication with co-stars once they are done with work.

Her husband, Andrew, is also required to go on video calls with her when he is away filming. A source who spoke to The Sun claimed:

“No one thought they could come back from this but Amy has decided to give it one more go. [Amy] doesn't want to throw away over a decade together but at the same time, she is far from a pushover. They will adopt the 777 approach which means every seven days you go on a date, every seven weeks you go away for the night and every seven months you go away on holiday just the two of you.”

The news comes soon after she was seen reuniting with Andrew back at their home in Buckinghamshire while the latter donned his wedding ring. 

