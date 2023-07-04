 
menu menu menu

Einstein was right: Time passed 5x slower when universe was a baby, study reveals

By
Web Desk

|July 04, 2023

This image shows an accreting supermassive black hole — also called quasars — which astronomers believe the energy from quasars to be the main driver in limiting the growth of massive galaxies. — Nasa
This image shows an accreting supermassive black hole — also called quasars — which astronomers believe the energy from quasars to be the main driver in limiting the growth of massive galaxies. — Nasa

Scientists have revealed in their new study that time passed slower in the early age of the universe — about 12.43 billion years ago — than the current as astronomers used quasars as a clock to determine and measure how time passed in the early universe, reported Reuters.

Quasars are tremendously active supermassive black holes billions of times more massive than our sun, usually residing at the centres of large galaxies.

They pull matter into themselves as they have immense gravitational force, unleashing torrents of radiation including jets of high-energy particles, while a glowing disk of highly charged matter spins around them.

The study was conducted by observing the brightness of 190 quasars across the universe dating to about 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang — an event which is theorised to give birth to the universe.

The study was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

This artists impression of one of the most distant, oldest, brightest quasars ever seen is hidden behind dust. — Nasa
This artist's impression of one of the most distant, oldest, brightest quasars ever seen is hidden behind dust. — Nasa

Scientists compared the luminosity of the quasars at various wavelengths with the ones of today, finding that certain fluctuations that take place in a particular amount of time today did so five times more slowly in the most ancient quasars.

According to Einstein’s theory of general relativity, time and space are intertwined and the universe has been expanding outward in all directions since the Big Bang.

Astrophysicist Geraint Lewis of the University of Sydney in Australia, the lead author of the study, said this continual expansion explains how time flowed more slowly earlier in the universe's history relative to today.

It does not mean everything was moving in slow motion. A second would feel like a second to someone if had existed then however, from the perspective of a person today, a second back then would feel like today’s five.

"In modern physics, time is a complicated thing," Lewis said.

The newly discovered massive black holes reside in dwarf galaxies, where their radiation competes with the light of abundant young stars. — Nasa/ESA
The newly discovered massive black holes reside in dwarf galaxies, where their radiation competes with the light of abundant young stars. — Nasa/ESA

"Dr Who had it right, that time is best described as 'wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff.' This means that we don't really understand time and its limitation, and some things are still not ruled out: time travel, warp drives, etc. The future could be very exciting, though maybe not."

By looking at faraway objects, scientists peer back in time because of how long it takes for light to travel through space.

Scientists previously documented time dilation dating to roughly 7 billion years ago, based on observations of star explosions called supernovas.

Already knowing the time, it takes for today's supernovas to brighten and fade, they studied these explosions in the past — those at great distances from Earth — and found that these events unfolded more slowly than from our time perspective.

An artistic illustration shows a supernova. — Nasa
An artistic illustration shows a supernova. — Nasa

The explosion of individual stars cannot be seen beyond a certain distance away, limiting their use in studying the early universe. Quasars are so bright that they can be observed back to the universe's infant stages.

"What is observed over time is the quasar brightness. This fluctuates up and down, the result of lots of complicated physics in the disk of matter spinning around a black hole at almost light speed.”

“This change in brightness is not simply a bright, fade, bright, fade. It looks more like the stock market, with small-scale jitters on longer-term changes, with some sharp fluctuations," Lewis said.

"The statistical properties of the light variations contain a time scale - a typical time for the fluctuations to possess a particular statistical property. And it is this we use to set the ticking of each quasar," Lewis added

More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter CEO takes stand on controversial tweet-reading limit amidst backlash

Twitter CEO takes stand on controversial tweet-reading limit amidst backlash
Never seen before: James Webb telescope clicks Saturn in full splendour

Never seen before: James Webb telescope clicks Saturn in full splendour
Meta throws 'Threads' to tangle up angry users fleeing Twitter

Meta throws 'Threads' to tangle up angry users fleeing Twitter

Elon Musk makes Twitter verification mandatory to access TweetDeck

Elon Musk makes Twitter verification mandatory to access TweetDeck
Twitter intorduces upgraded TweetDeck, requiring verification after 30 days

Twitter intorduces upgraded TweetDeck, requiring verification after 30 days
Who wants to live forever? Chinese scientist claims can stop human ageing

Who wants to live forever? Chinese scientist claims can stop human ageing
WhatsApp rolling out two new exciting features

WhatsApp rolling out two new exciting features
Elon Musk's tweet limitation could be 'catastrophic' for Twitter

Elon Musk's tweet limitation could be 'catastrophic' for Twitter
Beware iPhone users, Apple to permanently delete photos in July

Beware iPhone users, Apple to permanently delete photos in July
Scientists reveal dangers humans pose to other species

Scientists reveal dangers humans pose to other species
Nasa's Ingenuity contacts Earth after 60-day pause video

Nasa's Ingenuity contacts Earth after 60-day pause
What's new for WhatsApp users?

What's new for WhatsApp users?
'Ghost particles': Scientists detect completely exceptional view of Milky Way Galaxy

'Ghost particles': Scientists detect completely exceptional view of Milky Way Galaxy
'Cosmic orchestra': Scientists detect first-ever potent gravitational hum

'Cosmic orchestra': Scientists detect first-ever potent gravitational hum
Elon Musk's move to limit tweets irks Twitterati

Elon Musk's move to limit tweets irks Twitterati
Euclid telescope sets sail on a journey to illuminate secrets of universe

Euclid telescope sets sail on a journey to illuminate secrets of universe
Twitter down globally as thousands of users complain of issues with website, app

Twitter down globally as thousands of users complain of issues with website, app
Danish police go on digital patrol against abusers on Fortnite, Minecraft

Danish police go on digital patrol against abusers on Fortnite, Minecraft