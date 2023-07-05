 
Woman found alive after days of being stuck in mud

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

A woman, Emma Tetewsky, who went missing for a week was found alive after being trapped in mud. Stoughton Police Department handout
A remarkable rescue operation ended in joy as a missing woman was found alive in Massachusetts after some days. 

Emma Tetewsky, 31, had been reported missing for more than a week when hikers heard her cries for help in Borderland State Park. She was discovered trapped in mud, unable to move, and had been in that dire situation for several days.  

"It's nothing short of a miracle that she's alive," said Easton Police Chief Keith Boone, one of the officers involved in the heroic rescue.

Emma Tetewsky was last seen just outside the park, and her family alerted authorities when they couldn't contact her. Without a car and her cellphone missing, it was suspected she might still be in the area. Her ordeal came to an end when attentive hikers heard her cries and promptly alerted the police.

"We heard faint shouts for help coming from the swamp-like area," said one of the hikers. "We knew we had to do something, so we immediately called for help."

The rescue team, including officers from the Stoughton and Easton Police Departments, arrived at the scene and faced challenging conditions. Thick brush and swampy terrain initially made it difficult for them to reach Tetewsky. However, they persevered and waded through the treacherous landscape to get to her.

"It was a race against time. We blindly jumped into the water, following the woman's calls for help," explained Chief Boone. "We were determined to find her and bring her back to safety."

The authorities believed she had been stuck in the mud for at least three days, and the mucky conditions posed a significant threat to her well-being. Despite the obstacles, the officers were able to free her and transport her to a nearby hospital.

"We're relieved that we could locate her in time and get her the help she needed," said a Stoughton Police representative. "It was a joint effort involving multiple agencies and the public's support, which played a crucial role in her rescue."

Tetewsky was found conscious but with serious injuries. The medical team at Good Samaritan Hospital is now providing her with the necessary care and attention. The exact details of how she got stuck in the mud are still under investigation. 

