When Gerard Pique said playing against Espanyol is better than intimate time with Shakira

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

File Footage 

Shortly before Gerard Pique and Shakira parted ways, the former Barcelona star said there is nothing more pleasurable in the world than to play against Espanyol, not even having intimate time with the singer.

After recent revelation that the athlete and the Waka Waka hitmaker were in an “open relationship” three years before their split, an old interview of the Gerard has resurfaced.

While speaking to Jordi Wild on The Wild Project in April 2022, the then-Barcelona defender said being whistled by rival team’s fans is better than intimate time with Shakira.

“I'm happy that Espanyol has been promoted to the first division because that's how we play in their stadium,” he said at the time.

“I like to go there, I get whistled at all the time,” Gerard said. “You laugh and the fans get even madder. There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it's better than sex.”

The presenter then jokingly commented about Shakira’s possible reaction to her then-partner’s remarks, saying, "[She] must be clapping her hands and thank you right now.”

"Well, I don't think so, really," Gerard said.

Just two months after the interview, Shakira announced her separation from the footballer without disclosing the reason behind their split.

However, it was reported at the time that the singer parted ways from Gerard because he was cheating on her with 24-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

Recently, Spanish broadcaster José Antonio Avilés claimed the former lovers had an “agreement where 'you do what you want and I do what I want,’ but in the face of the media we are still a couple."

The journalist also alleged that Shakira’s breakup announcement was shocking for Gerard as he did not know she would publically announced their breakup because of their agreement.

He also debunked Gerard’s cheating rumours, saying the deal between the couple meant that Gerard could be with anyone and Shakira had no issues with it.


