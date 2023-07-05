 
Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her figure in photoshoot for her Good American

Khloe Kardashian showcased her impressive physique during a recent photoshoot for her fashion brand, Good American. 

The reality TV star was photographed on set wearing a revealing white crop-top that highlighted her well-toned abs. The shoot featured pieces from Good American's Denim Icons collection, including the fashionable Good '90s Loose Jeans. Khloe complemented her look with smoky eye makeup, berry lipstick, and soft waves in her hair.

In an Instagram post on July 4, Good American shared a video featuring Khloe, emphasizing her role as the face of the brand. The caption read, "'Our girl Koko puts the good in Good American. Channel your inner @khloekardashian this summer with our Denim Icons. Shop Good ‘90s Loose Jeans | Link in Bio.'" The video included the song "Bubble Gum" by Kiri T playing in the background.

Prior to this behind-the-scenes video, Khloe had already turned heads with another captivating photoshoot, where she boldly went topless.

