Kaley Cuoco dresses adorable daughter Matilda in U.S. flag for 4th of July

By
Web Desk

|July 05, 2023

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are commemorating their first Fourth of July as a family of three.

The The Flight Attendant actress shared a series of charming photos and videos on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, providing a glimpse into their family's festivities for Independence Day.

"The sweetest 4th with our little sweetie!" Cuoco captioned the first photo.

The actress was all smiles in the photo as she held her 14-week-old daughter Matilda, who was dressed in an American stars and stripes hat and a matching two-piece swimsuit.

They sat on the edge of the pool while Pelphrey, 40, grinned and posed in the water next to them.

In the following image, which showed Pelphrey holding Matilda in the pool while she wore her patriotic Fourth of July swimwear, the new mom jokingly wrote in the text, " Tildy looking and feeling very patriotic."

Cuoco also shared a video on her Instagram Story that showed Pelphrey and their daughter bonding in the water. 

In the clip, set to the tune of Just Keep Swimming from Finding Dory, the Ozark actor spun little Matilda around in the pool.

Following their pool fun, Matilda and another adorable baby named Jonah posed for a photo together, which Cuoco shared on her Instagram Story with a "Friends Forever" sticker underneath.

In another photo, the actress posted a cute selfie of her family of three after their swim.

The picture showed Cuoco and Pelphrey smiling while Matilda stuck her tongue out, with a "Love My Fam" Instagram sticker placed below the image. 

