 
menu menu menu

Robert De Niro's grandson Leonardo's death cause unveiled

By
Web Desk

|July 06, 2023

Robert De Niros 19-year-old grandson Leonardo passed away on July 2
Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson Leonardo passed away on July 2

Legendary actor Robert De Niro’s grandson Leonardo’s death cause has been revealed.

Robert’s daughter, Drena De Niro claimed that her son died due to a drug overdose. He was supposedly sold fentanyl-laced pills, which became the reason for his death.

On July 3, she mentioned in one of the Instagram comments: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

Leonardo was found dead on July 2 in an apartment located in New York, as confirmed by one of the spokespersons for the NYPD.

On finding out about the death of her son, Drena shared the saddening news on social media by writing a heartbreaking note as a tribute for him.

She wrote: "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.”

"I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby”, concluded the 51-year-old.

As per E!, grandfather Robert De Niro was also left in shock after hearing about the sudden death of his 19-year-old grandson.

 

More From Entertainment:

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle

GMTV presenter Fiona Phillips scammed for thousands amid Alzheimer's battle
Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Names of celebrities who have joined Threads revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no one left on team Sussex’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want ‘hundreds of strewn in their princely path’
Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt

Tom Cruise & Christopher McQuarrie explain most dangerous M:I stunt
The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour

The Eagles to bid farewell with extended 'Final' tour
Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child

Fans divided over Meghan Trainor's 'old-fashioned' choice of name for 2nd child
Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy

Swedish pop icon Robyn embraces motherhood with the arrival of a baby boy
Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Bella Hadid turns heads in Victoria’s Secret lingerie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been ‘served a brutal reality check’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing their ‘last chance’ and ‘simply can’t fail’
Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children

Prince Harry, Meghan pictured with their children
Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé

Danniella Westbrook shares cryptic post amid split from jailbird fiancé
Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald

Edward Norton, Daisy Ridley team up for 'True Spies' podcast on Lee Harvey Oswald
Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Madison Beer praises Olivia Rodrigo's impressive breakup track

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans

Beyoncé's Pittsburgh concert cancelation disappoints fans
Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow

Kate Moss’ beau arrives at hotel with Camille Rowe in tow
Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee’s final message revealed before her tragic demise