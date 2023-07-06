Robert De Niro's grandson Leonardo's death cause unveiled

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson Leonardo passed away on July 2

Legendary actor Robert De Niro’s grandson Leonardo’s death cause has been revealed.

Robert’s daughter, Drena De Niro claimed that her son died due to a drug overdose. He was supposedly sold fentanyl-laced pills, which became the reason for his death.

On July 3, she mentioned in one of the Instagram comments: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

Leonardo was found dead on July 2 in an apartment located in New York, as confirmed by one of the spokespersons for the NYPD.

On finding out about the death of her son, Drena shared the saddening news on social media by writing a heartbreaking note as a tribute for him.

She wrote: "You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.”

"I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

"You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby”, concluded the 51-year-old.

As per E!, grandfather Robert De Niro was also left in shock after hearing about the sudden death of his 19-year-old grandson.